Turkey has initiated an employment support package for all businesses and sectors, the country's treasury and finance minister announced on Wednesday, as part of the Economic Stability Shield Package announced earlier to avert the negative impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the economy.

In a statement shared on his Twitter account, Finance Minister Berat Albayrak said: “Within the scope of the Economic Stability Shield Package, we are initiating 'Support to Continue Working' for all our sectors and companies under the scope of cooperation with public and participation banks and our financial institutions.”

He said the conditions for the Treasury-backed Credit Guarantee Fund (KGF) will be the protection of the current employment rate by the businesses.

The move was taken to meet the business capital needs of all corporate and commercial sale companies, the small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) being the first affected by the pandemic.

The issue was discussed during the Financial Stability and Development Committee (FİKKO) meeting, according to statements by the finance minister.

“We will succeed together,” Albayrak also added.

The applications will be accepted as of March 26.

The move is in line with the relief package announced by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan last week to limit the economic fallout from the coronavirus.

Under the TL 100 billion ($15.4 billion) package, the country postponed debt payments and reduced the tax burden on some sectors.

Among specific measures, the tourism accommodation tax was suspended until November to support the key tourism sector, which accounts for 12% of the economy.

Debt repayments of companies affected by the coronavirus were postponed for a minimum of three months, while value-added tax and social security payments for various sectors were also deferred.

Value-added tax for domestic aviation was cut to 1% from 18% and the limit of the Treasury-backed credit guarantee fund – which guarantees loans to small- and medium-sized firms – would be doubled to TL 50 billion.

Erdoğan also called on banks not to restrict loans and for companies not to cut jobs.

The country’s public and private lenders and participation banks earlier this week also announced support packages for their customers to soften the impact of the outbreak.