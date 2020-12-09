Turkey opened a trade center near Dubai's Palm Island on the shore of the Persian Gulf, a local industrial zone authority announced Wednesday.

The trade center covers an approximately 14,000-square-meter (150,700-square-foot) indoor area with an 8,000-square-meter showroom and a 2,000-square meter warehouse with social facilities, the Kayseri Organized Industrial Zone (OIZ) said in a statement.

The center was established with the support of Turkey's Trade Ministry and the Turkish Exporters' Assembly (TIM).

Attending the opening ceremony via teleconference, Tahir Nursacan, the chairperson of Kayseri Organized Industrial Site, stated the center is an example of support by the state and inter-institutional coordination.

"The project, which we started in Dubai to promote and store Turkish products and provide financial and logistical support for the exporters, was completed in a short period of two years," he said.

Saying that Dubai is one of the world's commercial centers, Nursacan said Turkish products must grab a market with an annual volume of $3 billion.

"We believe this center will help achieve Turkey's export targets," he added.