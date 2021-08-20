Wildfires rage worldwide amid climate crisis

In Greece, which is suffering its most severe heat wave in decades, a large wildfire this week threatened villages outside Athens.
A man watches the flames as a wildfire approaches Kochyli beach near the village of Limni, Greece, on the island of Evia, about 160 kilometers (100 miles) north of Athens, Aug. 6, 2021.
Drought conditions and high temperatures in northern California have given rise to the Dixie Fire, which has been ablaze for a month and has burned an area more than 1,000 square miles (2,590 square kilometers).
A home burns on Jeters Road as the Dixie Fire jumps Highway 395 south of Janesville, California, U.S., Aug. 16, 2021.
Some 1,600 people in Lake County were recently ordered to flee approaching flames, and children were rushed out of an elementary school as a nearby field burned.
Destiney Barnard holds Raymond William Goetchius while stranded at a gas station near the Dixie Fire, in Doyle, California, U.S., Aug. 17, 2021.
The report calls climate change clearly human-caused and “an established fact,” and co-author and climate scientist Linda Mearns told The Associated Press (AP) that the disrupted global climate leaves “nowhere to run, nowhere to hide.”
A helicopter drops water over a wildfire in Köyceğiz, Muğla, Turkey, Aug. 9, 2021.
