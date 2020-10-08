Turkey on Thursday released its medium-term economic program, a new plan focused on sustainable and employment-based growth.
The program's main goal is to develop the country's new economic targets, unveiled last week, and re-establish domestic and international balance.
The new economic program targets a gross domestic product (GDP) growth rate of 0.3% in 2020, 5.8% in 2021, and 5% in 2022 and 2023.
The new economic program also expects unemployment of 13.8% this year and 12.9% next year, and inflation of 10.5% this year, 8% in 2021 and 4.9% in 2023.
The program aims at economic transformation based on production, exports, and financial stability by using the economic opportunities created by the global economy's new normal.
In the three-year period, fiscal discipline is the country's essential fiscal policy.
The country targets using sources productively.
Turkey will implement temporal measures to reduce the COVID-19 pandemic's effects on the economy to provide a gradual recovery of the budget balance.
At the end of the program, the budget deficit is targeted to reach 3.5% of the country's GDP.
The program's GDP targets are TL 5.64 trillion ($771 billion) for 2021, TL 6.31 trillion for 2022 and TL 7.02 trillion for 2023.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.