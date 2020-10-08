Turkey on Thursday released its medium-term economic program, a new plan focused on sustainable and employment-based growth.

The program's main goal is to develop the country's new economic targets, unveiled last week, and re-establish domestic and international balance.

The new economic program targets a gross domestic product (GDP) growth rate of 0.3% in 2020, 5.8% in 2021, and 5% in 2022 and 2023.

The new economic program also expects unemployment of 13.8% this year and 12.9% next year, and inflation of 10.5% this year, 8% in 2021 and 4.9% in 2023.

The program aims at economic transformation based on production, exports, and financial stability by using the economic opportunities created by the global economy's new normal.

In the three-year period, fiscal discipline is the country's essential fiscal policy.

The country targets using sources productively.

Turkey will implement temporal measures to reduce the COVID-19 pandemic's effects on the economy to provide a gradual recovery of the budget balance.

At the end of the program, the budget deficit is targeted to reach 3.5% of the country's GDP.

The program's GDP targets are TL 5.64 trillion ($771 billion) for 2021, TL 6.31 trillion for 2022 and TL 7.02 trillion for 2023.