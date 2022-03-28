Turkey announces a value-added tax (VAT) cut on several products to counter inflation, the country’s president announced Monday, including hygiene products and medical equipment.
“We have decided to reduce the VAT of products such as detergent, soap, toilet paper, napkins and baby diapers from 18% to 8%,” he said.
Turkey’s annual consumer price index (CPI) jumped more than expected to a two-decade high of 54.4% in February.
