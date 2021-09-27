Daily Sabah logo

Herding, capturing and shearing of vicunas in Bolivia

by Agencies Sep 27, 2021 11:26 am +03 +03:00

Once over-hunted and on the brink of extinction, most vicunas nowadays are protected in reserves in Bolivia, where Aymara shear and release the animals, to use the hair to make clothing.

Vicunas inside a corral as part of the start of the herding, capturing and shearing of vicunas in the Puyo Puyo community at Apolobamba protected area, in Pelichucu, Bolivia, Sept. 26, 2021.

(Getty Images)

Bolivia's Environment Ministry promotes the management and sustainable use of vicuna in the country.

Vicunas run in front of people as part of the start of the herding, Sept. 26, 2021.

(Getty Images)

A man uses scissors to cut the wool of a vicuna, Sept. 26, 2021.

(Getty Images)

A man cuts the wool of a vicuna as part of the start of the herding, capturing and shearing of vicunas, Sept. 26, 2021.

(Getty Images)

Wild vicunas run inside a temporary corral at the Apolobamba protected nature reserve, near the Andean village of Puyo Puyo, Bolivia, Sept. 26, 2021.

(AP Photo)

A man wearing traditional clothes walks inside a corral, Sept. 26, 2021.

(Getty Images)

A man wearing traditional clothes makes an offering to Mother Earth as part of the start of the herding, capturing and shearing of vicunas, Sept. 26, 2021.

(Getty Images)

A man cuts the wool of a vicuna, Sept. 26, 2021.

(Getty Images)

Aymara Indigenous people round up wild vicuna into a temporary corral at the Apolobamba protected nature reserve, Sept. 26, 2021.

(AP Photo)

Aymara Indigenous men corner wild vicuna into a temporary corral, Sept. 26, 2021.

(AP Photo)

Aymara Indigenous men catch a wild vicuna to shear its wool, Sept. 26, 2021.

(AP Photo)

An Aymara Indigenous man holds a vicuna while it's being sheared, Sept. 26, 2021.

(AP Photo)

Vicunas run in front of people, Sept. 26, 2021.

(Getty Images)

Vicunas run in front of people trying to herd them together ahead of their shearing, Sept. 26, 2021.

(Getty Images)

Vicunas inside a temporary corral, Sept. 26, 2021.

(Getty Images)

Aymara Indigenous women watch the shearing of wild vicuna at the Apolobamba protected natural area, Sept. 26, 2021.

(AP Photo)

