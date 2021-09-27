Herding, capturing and shearing of vicunas in Bolivia

Once over-hunted and on the brink of extinction, most vicunas nowadays are protected in reserves in Bolivia, where Aymara shear and release the animals, to use the hair to make clothing.
Vicunas inside a corral as part of the start of the herding, capturing and shearing of vicunas in the Puyo Puyo community at Apolobamba protected area, in Pelichucu, Bolivia, Sept. 26, 2021.
