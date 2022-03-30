The world's first Economy and Climate Change Summit kicked off Wednesday in the Turkish capital Ankara where climate change and green transformation issues will top the agenda.

Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Minister Murat Kurum, in a video message to the "Economy and Climate Change Summit" (EKO IKLIM) said that Turkey is set to complete the "National Green Finance Strategy," which “we need for the 2053 net-zero emission target,” by the end of 2023.

“We will establish the Climate-Finance Working Group, which consists of the private sector and academics, before the end of the first half of 2022,” he added.

The two-day summit, of which Anadolu Agency (AA) is the global communications partner, will be held at the Congresium Ankara ATO International Convention & Exhibition Center.

Along with Kurum, Vice President Fuat Oktay also sent a video message to the forum.

“Even though we do not have a historical responsibility for the greenhouse gas emission, which is the main source of the problem experienced today, as one of the countries affected by these negativities, we take all necessary steps with the awareness of being responsible for the common future of our world,” Oktay said.

Accordingly, he went on to say: “We reduce the use of traditional energy sources and put us in a leading position in our region.”

“We increase energy efficiency by popularizing renewable and clean energy sources. As Turkey, we are putting our signature under success stories in energy transformation, renewable energy and energy efficiency,” he said.

Oktay noted that clean energy financing, the transformation of the industries in line with the global green policies and strategies will be among the topics to be discussed during the event.

The event will also elaborate on the carbon emission reduction policies, their economic effects on climate change efforts and policies of the governments.

Former heads of state, ambassadors, public institutions and organizations, local governments, universities, the business and international organizations will be among the attendees.

Global EV production base

Industry and Technology Minister Mustafa Varank who attended the summit where Turkey’s first fully electric vehicle (EV) Togg was also on display, stated that apart from the Togg, other global brands continue to invest in electric vehicles in Turkey.

“As you know, Ford has a huge investment in our country. As of this month, they are starting the production of fully electric commercial vehicles in Kocaeli (province). Many other brands are waiting for an opportunity to come to our country,” the minister said.

Varank highlighted that Turkey will soon become a global production base for electric vehicles and we “can be sure of it.”

“We will increase our competitiveness in the automotive sector exponentially,” Varank said, thanks to the Togg project, which Turkey has “realized by investing in just-in-time and the right technology.”

“Togg will also be the pioneer of green transformation in the industry. Work on both the construction of the factory and the development of the vehicle continues at full speed as planned,” he said.

Meanwhile, the minister noted that even if Turkey, “creates a carbon-neutral country, we can't make the world livable if other countries do not take similar steps.”

“All countries must take responsibility. In particular, there is a country that emits half of the carbon in the world right now. When we look at the measures regarding this country, we see that no one cares about this issue. We see that western countries continue to invest in those countries. Here we will do our part, but we have to act collectively,” Varank said.