Under a new strategy of Turkey’s Trade Ministry to reach out to more foreign markets, shelf space for Turkish products will be rented in markets located in nations defined as “distant countries.”

A range of cooperation will be developed with the purchasing units of chain supermarkets in distant countries for the sale of Turkish products, and studies will be carried out to rent shelves in stores, according to the strategy.

The "Far Countries Strategy" introduced by Trade Minister Mehmet Muş aims to spread the export success of Turkey, which it has achieved in its close geography, especially in Europe, the Middle East and North Africa, to the global arena.

The strategy document and action plan showed that while preparing the strategy, the focus was on increasing the export range, which is 3,065 kilometers (1,905 miles) on average, to above the world average of 4,744 kilometers.

Accordingly, 18 target countries for the development of trade have been determined, namely Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Chile, China, Japan, South Korea, Pakistan, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Vietnam, South Africa, Nigeria, Oceania and Australia.

With the strategy, it is also aimed to transport export products and service exports to the farthest points of the world and to increase the awareness of the Turkish brand.

According to the strategy, support will be increased by intensifying promotional activities, especially advertising activities in the written and visual media for these countries. In the consumption channels of the countries, shopping malls and chain stores will be specifically targeted.

TV series, films and digital games will be used to increase the awareness of exported products and will also benefit movie and TV actors, while product placement on these platforms will be encouraged.

A common marketing strategy for design-oriented luxury consumption products in the niche sectors to be determined will be created, and support mechanisms will be developed for these products.

Support mechanisms will be designed for the simultaneous structuring of multi-channel brands located in Turkey in shopping malls and large stores in the relevant country and important e-commerce marketplaces.

Cooperation with the purchasing units of chain supermarkets in distant countries will be developed and studies will be carried out to rent shelves in department stores and retail stores. Contributions will be made to the legislative work that will allow the use of payment systems widely used in the relevant country.

Integrated, continuous "phygital marketing,” a method that blends physical and digital marketing activities, will be encouraged and a state aid mechanism will be developed to support these activities.

Amid the efforts to reach out to businesspeople from other countries, promotional activities will be held in the format of success stories on a variety of topics, such as the interesting meeting stories with traders in Turkey. In this context, a mechanism will be established in which Turkish companies that have achieved success in exporting to distant countries will mentor exporters targeting these countries.

Studies will be carried out to reduce costs in air cargo transportation with distant countries.

Training programs will be held on e-commerce marketplaces and social networks in the relevant country through foreign representatives, and manufacturers and exporters will be informed about e-commerce and market entry opportunities with the "E-Export Information Platform" to be established.

The expenditures required for entry and promotion to the e-commerce market will be defined in the e-export support program.