Turkey's Culture and Tourism Ministry will provide support for theaters, a sector hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, with nearly $2 million (TL 14.85 million) in 2021, the ministry said Monday.
According to a statement, the support package was increased by 3.5 times this cycle compared to the 2018-2019 season.
The package will be extended to 451 private theaters, it said.
In 2019-2020, private theaters received some TL 6.1 million in support.
The ministry will introduce new productions by local playwrights this season both in-person and online.
