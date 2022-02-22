Turkey's trade minister is set to pay a visit and hold meetings to address commercial and economic cooperation with Turkmenistan, a statement said Tuesday.

Mehmet Muş will arrive in Ashgabat on Friday and will also be received by Turkmenistan’s President Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov, the Trade Ministry said.

Muş will also hold talks with Serdar Berdimuhamedov, deputy chair of the Council of Ministers in charge of economy and finance, Cary Bayramowic Gylyjow, deputy chair of the Council of Ministers responsible for trade and Transport and Communication Agency General Director Mammethan Chakyev.

The visit comes as Turkey and Turkmenistan mark the 30th anniversary of their diplomatic relations, and will address investments and cooperation in construction, in addition to trade and economic relations.

Trade turnover between Turkey and Turkmenistan surged 53% year-over-year to $1.7 billion in 2021, according to official data.

Turkey exported $985 million worth of goods and imported $711 million worth of products from Turkmenistan.

Turkey’s investments in Turkmenistan amount to around $434 million. Turkmenistan has invested around $1 million in Turkey.

Contractors from Turkey have undertaken over 1,060 projects in Turkmenistan worth $50 billion, the Trade Ministry said.