President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Tuesday underscored the strong will of both Turkey and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to further boost their bilateral relations.

Erdoğan arrived in the UAE on Monday as the countries pivot toward economic cooperation with a flurry of agreements during his first visit to the Gulf state since 2013.

"Our mutual goal is to take our bilateral ties to a much higher level," the president told a meeting with investors in Abu Dhabi, particularly stressing the strong common will to boost investment relations.

Having moved to put years of tense relations behind them, Turkey and the UAE have opened the doors to a new phase in bilateral relations marked by deeper economic cooperation after a yearslong rift.

"I believe that as countries that complement each other economically, we will cover a significant distance in a short time," Erdoğan said.

"Turkey has extremely attractive legislation on doing business and investing."

Erdoğan met the UAE's de facto ruler Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan (MBZ), who visited Ankara last November when investment accords worth billions of dollars were signed.

The two leaders oversaw the signing of 13 agreements on Monday, including on trade, industry, defense, health and medical sciences, land and sea transportation and climate action.

"During this visit, we aim to develop the momentum we have captured with the United Arab Emirates and to take the necessary steps for ties to go back to the level they deserve," Erdoğan told reporters at Istanbul's Atatürk Airport before he departed.

"The dialogue and cooperation of Turkey and the United Arab Emirates carries great importance for the peace and stability of our entire region," he added.

Talks on trade, investment deal

The UAE and Turkey signed a joint statement on starting negotiations for a bilateral trade and investment deal, known as a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), the Emirati states news agency WAM said.

Emirati Minister of State for Foreign Trade Thani Al Zeyoudi told Reuters the UAE expected trade with Turkey to increase substantially once the CEPA came into effect, which he said he hoped the two sides could finalize within six months to a year.

Last month the two countries agreed on a nearly $5 billion swap deal in local currencies.

Erdoğan said that during his visit, Turkey and the UAE would seek to boost bilateral trade and determine opportunities in "the complementary structures of the two countries' economies."

Top regional trading partners

Turkey and the UAE remain crucial regional trading partners.

Their bilateral trade volume had reached nearly $15 billion in 2017, the highest level ever, before declining as relations strained.

The turnover dropped to as much as $6.9 billion a year later, before rebounding to nearly $7.9 billion in 2019, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) data. The volume rose further to $8.3 billion in 2020 despite the coronavirus pandemic, before dropping slightly to $7.6 billion last year.

Turkey and UAE changed roles when it comes to registering a surplus in their exchange. Turkey’s exports to the country had hit an all-time high of nearly $9.2 billion in 2017, compared to imports worth $5.5 billion.

However, Turkey registered a trade deficit in the following years, before it reversed the trend again last year.

Its exports had totaled $3.14 billion, $3.52 billion and $2.72 billion in 2018, 2019 and 2020, respectively, versus imports of $3.78 billion, $4.34 billion and $5.57 billion, according to the data.

Turkey exported around $5.2 billion worth of goods to the UAE last year and bought nearly $2.4 billion worth of products from the country.