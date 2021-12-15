Turkey and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) said on Wednesday they aim to deepen cooperation after talks in Dubai between the Turkish foreign minister and the UAE prime minister, as the two countries step up diplomacy to mend ties strained over several issues.

Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu arrived in UAE on Monday to discuss bilateral relations and meet Turkish businesspeople in Dubai, the region's trade and tourism hub.

The visit comes after Turkey and the UAE signed accords and deals at talks in Ankara last month, in a move President Tayyip Erdoğan said would herald a "new era" in relations.

The Dubai Media Office said Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who is the ruler of Dubai and the UAE's vice president and prime minister, met Çavuşoğlu to discuss "strengthening cooperation between the UAE and Turkey and developing frameworks to collaborate on all areas of common interest."

On Tuesday, Çavuşoğlu met Turkish businesspeople in Dubai, who he said "play a big role in developing commercial ties with the UAE." He said after meeting Sheikh Mohammed that Turkey and the UAE "will further develop our economic and commercial relations."

The two countries have seen their ties affected by regional tensions, including the conflict in Libya, where the UAE and Turkey have backed opposing sides in recent years.

Turkey last year accused the UAE of bringing chaos to the Middle East through its interventions in Libya and Yemen, while the UAE and several other countries criticized Turkey’s military actions.

Relations hit an all-time low when Erdoğan said that Ankara could suspend diplomatic ties with the Abu Dhabi administration after the UAE-Israel deal.

Turkey also sided with Qatar in a Gulf dispute, putting it at odds with the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Egypt, while Turkish support last year helped Libya’s United Nations-backed government in Tripoli drive back UAE-supported forces trying to seize the capital.

Turkey is also engaged in an effort to mend frayed ties with regional powers, including Egypt and Saudi Arabia.