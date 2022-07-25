Turkey on Monday called on all parties to keep their responsibilities under a deal they signed regarding the export of Ukrainian grains.

Russia, Ukraine, the United Nations and Turkey signed an agreement on Friday aimed at allowing safe passage for ships going in and out of three Ukrainian Black Sea ports that have been blocked by Russia since Moscow's Feb. 24 invasion.

"We expect them to own up to the deals they signed and to act according to the responsibilities they undertook," President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said in an interview with public broadcaster TRT Haber.

Erdoğan said the "operational aspect" of the mechanism would be coordinated from a center in Istanbul, with representatives from all parties.