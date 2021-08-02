Daily Sabah logo

Sweating the small stuff: How Olympic athletes master their sport

by ASSOCIATED PRESS Aug 02, 2021 11:15 am +03 +03:00

Olympians don't reach the pinnacle of their sports without sweating the small stuff. Look closely, and the details tell a revealing tale.

Katie Ledecky, of the United States, shows her gold medal after winning the women's 800-meter freestyle final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, in Tokyo, Japan, on Saturday, July 31, 2021.

(AP Photo)

China's Chen Meng has a passion for table tennis that propelled her to a gold medal in women's singles. She wears it on her sleeve – well, actually, around her neck, with a necklace featuring interlocked gold paddles.

(AP Photo)

Zoom in and see the precise polish job on American sprinter Javianne Oliver's fingernails.

(AP Photo)

Or the dust pan full of .22 LR caliber shell casings after a day on the shooting range.

(AP Photo)

Indian archer Atanu Das puts some Olympic pride into every shot – the hand he uses to release his arrows features a small ring cut to look like the Olympic rings.

(AP Photo)

Canadian diver Jennifer Abel and Dominican volleyball player Lisvel Elisa Eve Mejia show similar enthusiasm – like many other athletes – with tattoos of the famed Olympic logo.

(AP Photo)

Germany's Nike Lorenz has an even more personal touch. The field hockey player was cleared by organizers to wear rainbow colors with her uniform, and her shin guards include a spectrum of colors, topped by the black, red and yellow of Germany's flag.

(AP Photo)

Poland's Michael Hicks has "Tokyo" written on his shoe during a men's 3-on-3 basketball game against Latvia at the 2020 Summer Olympics, in Tokyo, Japan, July 24, 2021.

(AP Photo)

Dominican Republic's Melky Cabrera takes a lead off first base during a baseball game against Mexico at Yokohama Baseball Stadium during the 2020 Summer Olympics, in Yokohama, Japan, July 30, 2021.

(AP Photo)

Kim Won-jin, of South Korea, stands on the mat with his ankle taped while competing against Yeldos Smetov, of Kazakhstan, during their mens 60kg quarterfinals judo match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, in Tokyo, Japan, July 24, 2021.

(AP Photo)

Sunisa Lee, of the United States, waits for the final results of the artistic gymnastics women's all-around final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, in Tokyo, July 29, 2021.

(AP Photo)

Julia Brueckler of Austria competes in the women's street skateboarding finals at the 2020 Summer Olympics, in Tokyo, Japan, July 26, 2021.

(AP Photo)

Argentina's Lucas Dario Moscatello holds the ball during the men's preliminary round group A handball match between Argentina and Germany at the 2020 Summer Olympics, in Tokyo, Japan, July 26, 2021.

(AP Photo)

Ma Long of China picks up his racket during a gold medal match of the table tennis men's singles against Fan Zhendong of China at the 2020 Summer Olympics, in Tokyo, Japan, July 30, 2021.

(AP Photo)

The Olympic rings are reflected in the men's individual Sabre team round of 16 between Japan and Egypt competition at the 2020 Summer Olympics, in Chiba, Japan, July 27, 2021.

(AP Photo)

A member of the Spain men's field hockey team staff wears a protective mask bearing the Olympic rings during practice hours at the 2020 Summer Olympics, in Tokyo, Japan, July 23, 2021.

(AP Photo)

Jordan Chiles, of the United States, trains on the beam during an artistic gymnastics practice session at the 2020 Summer Olympics, in Tokyo, Japan, July 22, 2021.

(AP Photo)

The Russian Olympic Committee's Artur Dalaloyan applies chalk before performing on the floor during the men's artistic gymnastic qualifications at the 2020 Summer Olympics, in Tokyo, July 24, 2021.

(AP Photo)

Miki Ishi, of Japan, wears a necklace with the Olympic rings during a women's beach volleyball match against Switzerland at the 2020 Summer Olympics, in Tokyo, Japan, July 28, 2021.

(AP Photo)

Valentin Lavillenie, of France, marks the track ahead of the qualification round of the men's pole vault at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, in Tokyo, July 31, 2021.

(AP Photo)

Tennis balls used for practice sit at the Ariake Tennis Center ahead of the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, in Tokyo, Japan, July 22, 2021.

(AP Photo)

Ugo Humbert, of France, serves to Stefanos Tsitsipas, of Greece, during the third round of the men's tennis competition at the 2020 Summer Olympics, in Tokyo, Japan, July 28, 2021.

(AP Photo)

Konstantin Semenov, left, of the Russian Olympic Committee, with tape on his feet jumps during a men's beach volleyball match against Australia at the 2020 Summer Olympics, in Tokyo, Japan, July 26, 2021.

(AP Photo)

