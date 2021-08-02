Sweating the small stuff: How Olympic athletes master their sport

Olympians don't reach the pinnacle of their sports without sweating the small stuff. Look closely, and the details tell a revealing tale.
Katie Ledecky, of the United States, shows her gold medal after winning the women's 800-meter freestyle final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, in Tokyo, Japan, on Saturday, July 31, 2021.
