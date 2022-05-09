The Turkish climatization industry made exports worth $2.2 billion (TL 33.17 billion) to 182 countries in the first four months of this year.

Turkey's overall exports in April increased by 24.6% compared to the same period of 2021 and reached $23.3 billion, according to an Anadolu Agency (AA) report that compiled data from the Turkish Exporters Assembly (TIM).

This figure was recorded as the highest monthly export figure.

Turkey's exports in the first four months of the year increased by 21.7% and amounted to $83.5 billion.

The Turkish climatization industry contributed $2.2 billion to total exports in this four-month period with its wide production network. The figure corresponds to a 15% increase compared to the same period of the previous year.

Foreign sales of air conditioning products, meanwhile, increased by 13.6% compared to the same period of 2021 and reached $637.2 million.

The country to which the sector exported the most in the four months period was Germany with $240 million.

Germany was followed by Italy with $154 million, the United Kingdom with $141 million, France with $101 million and Spain with $94 million.

Other countries with the highest exports were recorded as Romania, Poland, Iraq, Uzbekistan and Russia, respectively.

The group of countries to which the Turkish air conditioning industry exported the most in the first four months of this year were the European Union countries with $1.1 billion.

The EU was followed by the Commonwealth of Independent States with $251 million, Middle Eastern countries with $229 million, other European countries with $227 million and African countries with $187 million.

Turkey's production base cities also took the lead in exports of the air conditioning industry. In this period, while the most exports were made from Istanbul with $853 million, the other cities with the highest exports were western Manisa with $265 million, northwestern Kocaeli with $219 million, western Izmir with $180 million and Bursa with $155 million.