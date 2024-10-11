Strong solar storms paint skies with vibrant colors

There were no immediate reports of disruptions to power and communications.

The U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration issued a severe geomagnetic storm alert on Wednesday after after an outburst from the sun was detected earlier in the week week. Such a storm increases the chance of auroras - also known as northern lights - and can temporarily disrupt power and radio signals.

A powerful solar storm, part of an ongoing series, filled skies with stunning pink, purple, green, and blue hues, visible farther south than normal, including in Türkiye, Germany, the U.K., New England, and even New York City

Northern lights (Aurora Borealis) are seen over the Baltic Sea close to Kiel, northern Germany, Oct.10, 2024.

AFP