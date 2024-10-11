Strong solar storms paint skies with vibrant colors

There were no immediate reports of disruptions to power and communications.
The U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration issued a severe geomagnetic storm alert on Wednesday after after an outburst from the sun was detected earlier in the week week. Such a storm increases the chance of auroras - also known as northern lights - and can temporarily disrupt power and radio signals.
A powerful solar storm, part of an ongoing series, filled skies with stunning pink, purple, green, and blue hues, visible farther south than normal, including in Türkiye, Germany, the U.K., New England, and even New York City
Northern lights (Aurora Borealis) are seen over the Baltic Sea close to Kiel, northern Germany, Oct.10, 2024.
The sun sends more than heat and light to Earth - it sends energy and charged particles known as the solar wind. But sometimes that solar wind becomes a storm. The sun's outer atmosphere occasionally "burps" out huge bursts of energy called corona mass ejections. They produce solar storms, also known as geomagnetic storms, according to NOAA.
The Northern Lights are seen over The Kissing Trees near Kinghorn in Fife, Scotland Friday, Oct. 11, 2024.
When the particles interact with the gases in our atmosphere, they can produce light - blue and purple from nitrogen, green and red from oxygen.
The northern lights, also known as the Aurora Borealis, seen in the skies over the refuge hut on the causeway leading to Holy Island in Northumberland, the North East coast of England, early Friday, Oct. 10, 2024
Solar activity increases and decreases in a cycle that lasts about 11 years, astronomers say. The sun appears to be near the peak of that cycle, known as a solar maximum. It's not clear exactly when the cycle will begin to slow.
Northern lights illuminate the sky over Haraldsted Lake near Ringsted, Denmark, Oct. 10, 2024.
The best viewing time is usually within an hour or two before or after midnight, and the agency says the best occasions are around the spring and fall equinoxes due to the way the solar wind interacts with Earth's magnetic field.
The Northern Lights, also known as aurora borealis, caused by a strong solar storm, lights the sky over an alley of art objects resembling space rockets at the art park in the village of Nikola-Lenivets, Kaluga region, Russia, Oct. 11, 2024.