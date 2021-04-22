Turkey’s consumer confidence index came in at 80.2 in April with a 7.5% fall from the month before, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) said Thursday.

The index was 86.7 in March, according to the statistical authority data. Consumer confidence, before April, rose for three months in a row, climbing 4%, 1.5% and 2.5% month-on-month, respectively.

The index value is jointly calculated by TurkStat and the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey (CBRT) through measuring consumer tendencies.

The consumer confidence index is evaluated within a range of 0-200, indicating an optimistic outlook when the index is above 100, and a pessimistic one when it is below.

Among sub-indices, the current financial situation of the household index, compared to the last 12 months, dropped 4.9% to 64 in April, versus 67.3 in March.

The financial situation expectation of the household index in the next 12 months reached 81, falling 7.9% month-on-month.

The general economic situation expectation index over the next 12 months stood at 82.9 in the month, down 11.9% on a monthly basis.

Assessment on spending money on the durable goods index over the next 12 months, compared to the previous 12 months, fell 4.7% to 92.8 in April from 97.4 in March.