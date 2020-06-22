Turkey's consumer confidence index posted a monthly increase in June, the country's statistical authority announced Monday.

The consumer confidence index reached 62.6 this month, up 5.2% from May when the figure was 59.5, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) said.

All subindices also increased in June.

The index of expectation for the number of unemployed persons posted the largest increase with 12.2% to 62.1 in June.

The probability of saving index, which tracks the tendency to save money over the next 12 months, was up 6.5% to reach 23.1.

The general economic situation expectation index went up 4.5% to 85.5 and the financial situation expectation of household index rose 0.8% to 79.9.

Industry and Technology Minister Mustafa Varank, evaluating the figures in a statement he shared on his Twitter account, noted that the economic recovery is set to accelerate over the course of the last two quarters of the year.

Pointing out that the increase in consumer confidence continued in June after May, Varank said: "Consumers' expectations regarding the general economic situation increased by 4.5% in June. We will accelerate economic recovery in the last two quarters of the year with policies that will make this increase stronger and permanent."

Consumers' assessments and expectations in nearly 20 economic and financial categories are measured in monthly tendency surveys.

The index value is jointly calculated by TurkStat and the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey (CBRT) through the measurement of consumer tendencies.

The consumer confidence index calculated from the survey results is evaluated within a range of 0-200, indicating an optimistic outlook when the index is above 100, and a pessimistic one when it is below.