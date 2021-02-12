Turkey's industrial production leaped 9% on an annual basis and 1.3% on a monthly basis in December, expanding for a seventh consecutive month, the country's statistical authority said Friday.
The manufacturing index saw the highest year-on-year rise among industrial subsectors with 9.5%, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) said in a statement.
The electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply index went up 4.9%, while the mining and quarrying index rose 6% during the same period.
Meanwhile, in the fourth quarter of 2020, calendar-adjusted industrial production climbed 10.1% compared with the same quarter of the previous year.
Seasonally and calendar-adjusted industrial production rose 4.8% compared to the previous quarter.
The term "calendar-adjusted" is used to refer to data without calendar and holiday-originating effects.
In November, the industrial output jumped a more-than-expected 11.0% year-on-year, underscoring the economy’s rebound from the initial coronavirus-related lockdown.
