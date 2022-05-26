The Turkish economic confidence index rebounded in May, official data showed Thursday, after a three-month consecutive decline.
The index rose to 96.7 in April, a gain of 2.1% from the previous month, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) said in a statement.
“This increase in economic confidence index stemmed from the increases in consumer, services and retail trade confidence indices,” the institute said.
On a monthly basis, the consumer confidence index increased by 0.4% to 67.6, the services confidence index rose by 6.1% to 121.7, and the retail trade confidence index increased by 1.7% to 121.4 in May, compared to the previous month.
However, the real sector manufacturing industry confidence index decreased by 0.7% to 107.0, and the construction confidence index declined by 2.2% to 81.6 in May, from the month before.
The gauge, which points to an optimistic outlook when above 100 and pessimistic when below, hit a record low in 2020 before recovering as coronavirus measures were eased last year.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.