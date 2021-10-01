Turkish exporters have managed to exceed the $20 billion threshold for the first time on a monthly basis in September, the country’s trade minister announced Friday.
Exports surged 30% to hit $20.8 billion last month, Mehmet Muş told a meeting in the capital Ankara to announce preliminary figures.
Imports grew 12% to $23.4 billion, Muş noted.
