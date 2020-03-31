Turkey's exports increased by 2.3% year-on-year in February to reach $14.65 billion, the national statistical body announced Tuesday.
The country's imports also increased by 9.8% year-on-year to stand at $17.63 billion in February, Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) noted.
The foreign trade deficit was $2.98 billion in February, up 72% compared to the same month last year, it said. "In February 2020, exports-to-imports coverage ratio was 83.1% while it was 89.2% in February 2019," TurkStat added.
The institute said the manufacturing sector's share of exports was 95%, while agriculture, forestry and fishing's share was 3.2%, and mining and quarrying's share was 1.2%.
TurkStat added that the share of high-tech products was up by 0.1 percentage points to reach 3.4% of manufacturing industries exports and dropped by 1 percentage point to 12.9% of imports, year-on-year in February.
In February, intermediate goods took the lion's share, with 76.2% of overall exports, followed by capital goods at 12.4% and consumption goods at 11.1%.
Last month, Germany remained Turkey's largest export destination, with exports totaling $1.34 billion.
Iraq, the United Kingdom, Italy and the United States were other large export destinations with $906 million, $857 million, $766 million and $740 million, respectively.
Russia was the main source of Turkey's imports last month with $1.71 billion, followed by China with $1.7 billion, Germany with $1.6 billion, the U.S. with $1.13 billion, and Iraq with $750 million.
Foreign trade statistics are calculated using two different methods – the special and the general trade systems.
The general trade system is a wider concept, including customs warehouses, all types of free zones, free circulation areas and premises for inward processing.
According to the special trade system, exports were $13.93 billion in February 2020, and imports were $17.23 billion.
Meanwhile, the country's exports rose 4.1% to reach $19.4 billion in the first two months of 2020, while imports increased 14.3% to reach $36.8 billion on a yearly basis.
Turkey's exports totaled $167.92 billion and imports were $171.53 billion in 2019.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.