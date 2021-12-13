Turkey's calendar-adjusted industrial production soared 8.5% in October on a yearly basis, according to the country's statistical authority Monday.

All sub-indices backed the index this month, especially mining and quarrying, and manufacturing, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) data indicated.

Both the mining and quarrying and the manufacturing indices rose by 9.2% year-over-year in October.

The electricity, gas, steam, and air conditioning supply index were also up 3.5% in the month.

TurkStat data showed that the country's industrial production also increased by 0.6% on a monthly basis.

On a monthly basis, the sub-sectors of the industry showed mixed results.

The mining and quarrying sector index decreased by 0.3% compared to the previous month, while the manufacturing industry index increased by 0.7% and the electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning production and distribution sector index increased by 0.1%.