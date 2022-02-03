Turkey's annual inflation rate in January reached its highest level since April 2002, official data showed Thursday.

Consumer prices surged by 48.7% from the same period in January last year, up from an annual rate of 36.1% in December, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat).

The monthly inflation rate was 11.10% in January.

A group of 20 economists projected an average annual rise of 48.42% in consumer prices in January, an Anadolu Agency (AA) survey found last week.

The Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey (CBRT) last week hiked its year-end annual inflation forecasts for this year as well as the next, while it stressed supporting the lira is a key objective of its ongoing policy review.

The end-2022 consumer price index estimate has been raised to 23.2%. In its last report in October, the central bank forecast inflation would ease to 11.8% by the end of 2022.

The bank forecast 8.2% inflation for 2023 and a return to its official target of 5% a year later.

Meanwhile, data shared by the bank showed it expected inflation to approach 50% in January, peak near 55% in May and then drop sharply in the third quarter.

The bank hiked its year-end food inflation estimate to 24.2%, compared with 13.9% previously, before a predicted drop toward 10% in 2023.

The bank has slashed the policy rate to 14% from 19% since September. It kept the benchmark one-week repo rate steady last week.