Turkey continues to draw attention from international investors for its infrastructure projects as the country showcased its latest works at the Global Infrastructure Leadership Forum, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported Friday.

The forum, which is in its 13th year, took place in a virtual environment this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The event was attended by sector representatives and organized under the theme of “Real Opportunities; Bold Recovery.”

The Turkish Presidency’s Investment Office showcased Turkey’s various infrastructure projects to international investors at the forum.

Norman Anderson, the CEO of the event organizer, Washington, D.C.-based CG-LA Infrastructure, told AA they are focusing on the best 100 global infrastructure projects and said it is very hard to prioritize and determine the strategic projects of other countries around the world.

Anderson said that the forum has various strategic projects. He said their goal is to introduce the project leaders to attendees as “it is impossible to realize a project without a person in charge.”

Underlining the importance of gathering big projects and their leaders, Anderson said that while determining the works that would be in the forum, they started with 250 projects and picked the best 100 out of those.

He said projects in the fields of transportation, energy, technology, mining, tourism and other areas took part in the forum.

“This year’s forum hosted the live presentations of more than 46 projects worth $175 billion (TL 1.34 trillion), and 88 sector leaders from 20 countries from six continents,” he said.

“We believe that Turkey is home to some of the best infrastructure companies, policies and projects. Turkey has reached the status of a superpower in the last 10 years and it builds projects on a global scale,” Anderson added.

Saying that Turkish-made projects showcased in the forum are “first class,” he also added that for the recovery of the global economy, infrastructure is crucial and all countries should stick together.

Anderson said Turkey needs to be at the forefront of global incentives for its own benefit and for the benefit of the global economy.