The number of unemployed people in Turkey rose by 0.1 percentage point to 11.3% in April, official data showed Friday.

The number of unemployed people aged 15 and over increased by 65,000 to almost 3.8 million in April, compared to the previous month, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) said.

A seasonally adjusted measure of labor underutilization fell 10 percentage points to 21.7%, the data showed.

The labor underutilization measure was on a falling trend for much of last year after peaking at 29.6% in January 2021 under the impact of measures to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

The revised unemployment rate for March was 11.2%, data from the institute also showed.

The labor force participation rate rose by 0.7 percentage points from a month earlier to 53.1%, it showed.

The unemployment rate was 9.7% for men and 14.5% for women, it added.

The youth unemployment rate in the 15-24 age group was 20% with a 0.8 percentage point decrease compared to the previous month.

TurkStat also said the number of employed people was 30.4 million with a rise of 408,000, and the employment rate stood at 47.1% with a 0.6 percentage point increase.