The number of people unemployed in Turkey has dropped slightly in December, official data showed Thursday.

The unemployment rate was down 0.1 percentage point from November’s revised data to 11.2%, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) said.

The number of unemployed age 15 and over rose by 2,000 month-on-month in December to 3.8 million.

During the same period, employment climbed 0.3 percentage points to 47%, or 30.1 million people.

The labor force participation rate stood at 52.9% in the month, a rise of 0.3 percentage points from November.

Some 33.9 million people made up the labor force in December, up 238,000 people from the previous month.

In December 2020, the figure was 12.7%, the TurkStat data showed.