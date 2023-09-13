Daily Sabah logo

Politics
Diplomacy Legislation War On Terror EU Affairs Elections News Analysis
TÜRKİYE
Istanbul Education Investigations Minorities Expat Corner Diaspora
World
Mid-East Europe Americas Asia Pacific Africa Syrian Crisis Islamophobia
Business
Automotive Economy Energy Finance Tourism Tech Defense Transportation News Analysis
Lifestyle
Health Environment Travel Food Fashion Science Religion History Feature Expat Corner
Arts
Cinema Music Events Portrait Reviews Performing Arts
Sports
Football Basketball Motorsports Tennis
Opinion
Columns Op-Ed Reader's Corner Editorial
PHOTO GALLERY
JOBS ABOUT US RSS PRIVACY CONTACT US
© Turkuvaz Haberleşme ve Yayıncılık 2023

Daily Sabah logo

عربي
photogallery

Morocco devastated by magnitude 6.8 earthquake

by Daily Sabah with Agencies Sep 13, 2023 7:35 pm +03 +03:00

Rescuers attempt a last-ditch effort to find survivors after a 6.8 magnitude quake, the deadliest in decades, struck the country on Friday, Sept. 8 centering on Marrakech, and with strong tremors being felt in coastal cities Rabat, Casablanca and Essaouira.

A man prays at a school turned into a shelter for displaced earthquake survivors, in the aftermath of the deadly earthquake, in the village of Outaghrri, Morocco Sept. 13, 2023.

REUTERS

A police officer guards the synagogue Slat Lazama in the Jewish neighborhood of Marrakech. Only five Jewish families with 120 members still live in the neighborhood that was seriously damaged by the magnitude 6.8 earthquake. The total death toll is currently at 2,900, Morocco, Sept. 13, 2023.

EPA

A youth effected by the quake contemplating.

AA

Villagers sift through the rubble of a destroyed building in the earthquake-hit village of Inghed in al-Haouz province in the High Atlas mountains of central Morocco, Sept. 13, 2023.

Rescue teams stepped up a massive effort to bring relief to devastated Moroccan mountain villages on Sept. 13 as the chances faded fast for finding survivors from the powerful earthquake.

AFP

People receive aid in the aftermath of a deadly earthquake, in Talat N'Yaaqoub, south of Marrakech.

EPA

Children walk among the rubble of damaged buildings following in the village of Tinmel, south of Marrakech.

EPA

People receive aid in the aftermath of the deadly earthquake in Talat N'Yaaqoub, south of Marrakech.

EPA

An earthquake survivor receives medical help at a makeshift medical treatment area in Talat N'Yaaqoub.

EPA

A man walks among the rubble of damaged buildings in the village of Tinmel.

EPA

Furniture and other household items are scattered atop the rubble of a destroyed building in the earthquake-hit village of Inghed in al-Haouz province in the High Atlas mountains of central Morocco.

AFP

Volunteers prepare aid for Moroccan people affected by the earthquake, inside Abajad association in Chatillon near Paris, France, Sept. 13, 2023.

EPA

Village of Inghed in al-Haouz province in the High Atlas mountains.

AFP

Ehouline Erkouch, 60, a quake survivor, walks down the stairs of her house that was damaged during a deadly earthquake, in the village of Outaghrri.

REUTERS

Ehouline Erkouch, 60, a woman displaced by the quake, helps other villagers to clean pots at a school turned into a shelter.

REUTERS

Earthquake survivors gather at a yard of a school turned into a shelter, in the village of Outaghrri.

REUTERS

A view shows damaged houses in the village of Douzrou in Tizguine's national park in the Atlas mountains.

REUTERS

An earthquake survivor lies in bed at a military field hospital, in the aftermath of a deadly earthquake, in Asni.

REUTERS

Children play on a trampoline next to a camp for earthquake survivors in Asni.

REUTERS

AA

AA

AA

AA

AA

RECOMMENDED