The Turkish manufacturing industry's capacity utilization rate dropped in April amid impacts of the coronavirus outbreak, official data showed Friday.

The rate was down to 61.6%, falling 13.7 percentage points on a monthly basis in April, the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey (CBRT) survey showed, reflecting the impact of the pandemic.

The Capacity Utilization Rate of the Manufacturing Industry (CUR) shows actually realized capacity utilization rates in line with the physical capacities of the enterprises in the manufacturing industry in the reference month.

The figures are based on responses given to its business tendency survey by local units operating in the manufacturing industry, according to the bank.

Among the six main industrial groups, the highest capacity usage was food and beverage goods, with 68.7%, while durable consumer goods posted the lowest CUR with 51.2%.