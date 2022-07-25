The capacity utilization rate (CUR) in the Turkish manufacturing industry increased in July, the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey (CBRT) announced on Monday.

Local manufacturing industry units are operating at 78.2% of their capacity this month, up 0.6 percentage points from June, according to a survey by the bank.

CUR figures are based on the responses of local units operating in the manufacturing industry to a business tendency survey.

A report by the central bank said that while some 1,733 companies responded to the survey this month, the data did not reflect the bank's views or predictions.

Among the main industrial groups, CUR was highest in intermediate goods with 79.2%, while the lowest capacity usage was 72.7% in durable goods.

On the sectoral side, the highest capacity usage was in the manufacturing of textiles with 84.7%, while the lowest was in leather and related products with 69.1%.

Separate data from the central bank showed that the manufacturing confidence index fell to 103.7 in July, from 106.4 in June.

The seasonally adjusted manufacturing confidence index weakened to 102.5 in July, from 104.6 in the previous month.

The confidence index marks the lowest level since July 2020.

When the diffusion indices of the survey questions that make up the index are examined, it was revealed that the index of evaluations regarding the current finished goods stock has shown an increasing trend.

Meanwhile, the evaluations regarding the current total order amount, the total employment in the next three months, the export order amount in the next three months, the fixed capital investment expenditure, the production volume in the next three months and the total order quantity in the last three months all showed a downward trend.