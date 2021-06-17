Turkey's private sector outstanding short and long-term debt totaled $171.5 billion in April, down $2.2 billion versus the end of 2020, the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey (TCMB) said on Thursday.

The private sector's short-term overseas loans – excluding trade credits – totaled $9.6 billion in April, down $161 million compared to the end of last year.

Some 83.7% of short-term loans consisted of financial institution liabilities, the TCMB said.

Broken down by currency, the majority of Turkey's short-term credit was in US dollars (37.6%), while euros made up 37.4%, Turkish liras 21.6% and other currencies 3.4%.

On the other side, the private sector's long-term debt fell by $2.1 billion to $161.9 billion over the same period.

The TCMB said 42.6% of long-term foreign loans were owed by financial institutions.

On their currency composition, long-term loans totaled $161.9 billion – with 62.5% consisting of U.S. dollars, 33.5% euros, 2.2% Turkish liras and 1.8% other currencies, it added.

Based on a remaining maturity basis, the private sector's total outstanding foreign loans indicate principal repayments of $42.8 billion over the next 12 months by the end of April.