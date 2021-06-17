Turkey's private sector outstanding short and long-term debt totaled $171.5 billion in April, down $2.2 billion versus the end of 2020, the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey (TCMB) said on Thursday.
The private sector's short-term overseas loans – excluding trade credits – totaled $9.6 billion in April, down $161 million compared to the end of last year.
Some 83.7% of short-term loans consisted of financial institution liabilities, the TCMB said.
Broken down by currency, the majority of Turkey's short-term credit was in US dollars (37.6%), while euros made up 37.4%, Turkish liras 21.6% and other currencies 3.4%.
On the other side, the private sector's long-term debt fell by $2.1 billion to $161.9 billion over the same period.
The TCMB said 42.6% of long-term foreign loans were owed by financial institutions.
On their currency composition, long-term loans totaled $161.9 billion – with 62.5% consisting of U.S. dollars, 33.5% euros, 2.2% Turkish liras and 1.8% other currencies, it added.
Based on a remaining maturity basis, the private sector's total outstanding foreign loans indicate principal repayments of $42.8 billion over the next 12 months by the end of April.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.