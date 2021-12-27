The real sector confidence index in Turkey fell to a one-year low in December, according to official data on Monday.

The Real Sector Confidence Index (RSCI) was down 2.3 points from November to 78.7, data by the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey (CBRT) showed Monday.

This marked the lowest level since November 2020.

The seasonally adjusted RSCI decreased 1.9 points to 110.1 in December, the data showed.

The CBRT said export orders for the next three months, the total employment in the next three months and the production volume in the next three months affected the index in an upward direction.

However, the overall course, total orders in the last three months, fixed capital investment expenditure and the current total order amount affected the index downward.