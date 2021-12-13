Notable deaths of 2021

Michael K. Williams

Actor Michael K. Williams poses for a portrait at the Beverly Hilton during the 2016 Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour, in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., July 30, 2016. Williams, 54, known for playing Omar Little on “The Wire,” had fentanyl, parafluorofentanyl, heroin and cocaine in his system when he died on Sept. 6 in Brooklyn, New York.

(AP Photo)