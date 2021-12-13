Daily Sabah logo

Notable deaths of 2021

by agencies Dec 13, 2021 1:35 pm +03 +03:00

Prince Philip

The U.K.'s Prince Philip died in April at the age of 99, leaving behind a dedicated legacy spanning seven decades as the supportive husband of Queen Elizabeth II.

(AP Photo)

Ferhan Şensoy

Turkish playwright, actor and stage director Ferhan Şensoy passed away in August.

(AA Photo)

Cloris Leachman

Cloris Leachman poses for a photo on June 18, 1974. An Oscar-winner for her portrayal of a lonely housewife in “The Last Picture Show” and a comedic delight as the fearsome Frau Blücher in “Young Frankenstein” and self-absorbed neighbor Phyllis on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show.” She died Jan. 27, 2021.

(AP Photo)

Mike Mitchell

Scottish actor Mike Mitchell, who starred in the blockbusters “Gladiator” and “Braveheart,” died in July.

(IHA File Photo)

Larry King

Larry King arrives at Trump Tower in New York, U.S., Dec. 1, 2016. King, who interviewed presidents, movie stars and ordinary Joes during a half-century in broadcasting, died at age 87 on Jan. 23, 2021.

(AP Photo)

Kartal Tibet

Veteran Turkish actor and director Kartal Tibet died at the age of 83 in July.

(AA Photo)

DMX

DMX performs during the BET Hip Hop Awards in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S., Oct. 1, 2011. The family of rapper DMX says he has died on April 9, 2021, after a career in which he delivered iconic hip-hop songs such as "Ruff Ryders' Anthem."

(AP Photo)

Güldal Akşit

Güldal Akşit, former tourism minister and one of the founding members of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party), died due to the coronavirus in December.

(Sabah File Photo)

Virgil Abloh

Fashion designer Virgil Abloh gives a thumbs up after the presentation of the Off-White Men's Spring-Summer 2019 collection presented in Paris, France, June 20, 2018. Abloh, a leading fashion executive hailed as the Karl Lagerfeld of his generation, died on Nov. 28, 2021, after a private battle with cancer. He was 41.

(AP Photo)

Oğuzhan Asiltürk

Oğuzhan Asiltürk, the head of the Felicity Party (SP) High Advisory Board, died at the age of 86 in October after coming down with COVID-19 the previous month.

(Takvim Photo)

Siegfried Fischbacher

German illusionist Siegfried Fischbacher of the duo "Siegfried & Roy" holds their trophies after receiving the World Entertainment Award at the World Award 2003 ceremony in Hamburg, northern Germany, Oct. 22, 2003. Fischbacher, the surviving member of the duo, died in Las Vegas at age 81.

(AP Photo)

Syed Ali Shah Geelani

Kashmiri veteran leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani (L) with his son Naseem Geelani (R) during an interview at his residence. On Sept. 1, 2021, Kashmiri veteran leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani passed away at his residence in the Hyderpora area of the Srinagar district following a prolonged illness.

(Reuters Photo)

Özdemir Bayraktar

Özdemir Bayraktar, the founder and board chairperson of Turkish drone magnate Baykar, dubbed the mastermind behind the unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) development in Turkey, passed away at the age of 72.

(Sabah File Photo)

Sezai Karakoç

Turkish writer, thinker and poet Sezai Karakoç, one of the pioneers of Turkish literature who aimed to bridge traditional Islamic beliefs and modern poetic techniques, passed away at the age of 88.

(Sabah File Photo)

Maki Kaji

"Father of Sudoku" Maki Kaji holds copies of the latest sudoku puzzles at the Book Expo, in New York, U.S., June 3, 2007. The creator of the numerical brainteaser Sudoku, Kaji died of cancer at 69 in August.

(Reuters Photo)

Şaban Teoman Duralı

Presidential Culture and Arts Grand Award-winning professor Şaban Teoman Duralı passed away at the age of 74. Duralı, who underwent two surgeries for cancer treatment in November, passed away at his home in Istanbul in December.

Carlos Menem

Former Argentine President Carlos Menem sits in a courthouse in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Feb. 28, 2019. Argentine President Alberto Fernandez confirmed on Feb. 14, 2021, that Menem, who had been ill, died.

(AP Photo)

Yıldırım Akbulut

Prominent Turkish politician and co-founder of the Motherland Party (ANAP) Yıldırım Akbulut, who also served as prime minister and parliament speaker, passed away at the age of 86 in April.

(Reuters Photo)

Robert Dole

This Jan. 5, 1971, file photo shows Sen. Robert Dole. Bob Dole, who overcame disabling war wounds to become a sharp-tongued Senate leader from Kansas, a Republican presidential candidate and then a symbol and celebrant of his dwindling generation of World War II veterans, died. He was 98. His wife, Elizabeth Dole, posted the announcement on Dec. 5, 2021, on Twitter.

(AP Photo)

Rasim Öztekin

Famous Turkish actor Rasim Öztekin died at the age of 62 after suffering from a heart attack in March.

(Sabah File Photo)

Anne Rice

Author Anne Rice talks about her new book during an interview at her home in La Jolla, California, U.S., Oct. 26, 2005. The American gothic novelist, widely known for her international bestseller 1976 novel "Interview with a Vampire," died at the age of 80 in December.

(AP Photo)

Yavuz Bahadıroğlu

Prominent author known for his historical novels, Yavuz Bahadıroğlu died at the age of 76 in January. Bahadıroğlu was Niyazi Birinci's pen name.

(IHA Photo)

Charlie Watts

Charlie Watts of the Rolling Stones performs during a concert of the group's No Filter Europe Tour at U Arena in Nanterre, outside Paris, France, Oct. 22, 2017. The quiet man of the scandal-riddled Rolling Stones, British drummer Watts, died aged 80, keeping the beat for the legendary rock group in his own steady style.

(AP Photo)

Takao Saito

Japanese manga artist Takao Saito, the creator of the long-running series "Golgo 13," gives an interview in Tokyo in March 2010. Saito died of pancreatic cancer on Sept. 24, 2021, at the age of 84.

(Reuters Photo)

Doğan Cüceloğlu

Doğan Cüceloğlu, a top psychologist whose books on personal development made him a household name in Turkey, was found dead in his Istanbul home at the age of 83.

Colin Powell

U.S. Secretary of State Colin Powell looks on as President George W. Bush addresses State Department employees at the State Department in Washington, U.S., Feb. 15, 2001. Powell, who died Oct. 18, 2021, was a trailblazing soldier and diplomat.

(AP Photo)

Michael Collins

Astronaut Michael Collins attends the JFK Space Summit at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library in Boston, U.S., June 19, 2019. Collins, who piloted the ship from which Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin left to make their historic first steps on the moon in 1969, died April 28, 2021, of cancer, his family said. He was 90.

(AP Photo)

Emin Saraç

Prominent Turkish hadith scholar Muhammed Emin Saraç died in February 2021 of COVID-19.

James Michael Tyler

American actor James Michael Tyler poses for a portrait on Nov. 14, 2012, in New York. Tyler, the actor known widely for his recurring role as Gunther on “Friends,” died Oct. 24, 2021, at his home in Los Angeles from prostate cancer. He was 59.

(AP Photo)

Kadir Topbaş

Former Mayor of Istanbul Kadir Topbaş, who assumed the role for 13 years, passed away while being treated for COVID-19 in hospital, Feb 13, 2021.

(AP Photo)

Mikis Theodorakis

Greek composer Mikis Theodorakis waves to a cheering crowd of demonstrators during an anti-NATO rally staged by the Italian Communist Party in the Square of Saint John Lateran in Rome, Italy, May 27, 1970. A celebrated composer, Theodorakis was a beloved figure who personified the modern face of Greek music, whose infectious, earthy score for the 1964 classic film "Zorba the Greek" became synonymous with Greece around the world and who was an icon of political resistance to the former military junta. He died on Sept. 2, 2021, at the age of 96.

(AP Photo)

Helen McCrory

Actress Helen McCrory poses for photographers at a special screening of "Their Finest" at the BFI in central London on April 12, 2017. McCrory, who starred in the television show “Peaky Blinders” and the “Harry Potter” movies, died at the age of 52 after a battle with cancer.

(AP Photo)

Sir Thomas Moore

Captain Sir Thomas Moore poses for the media after receiving his knighthood from Britain's Queen Elizabeth, during a ceremony at Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, July 17, 2020. Tom Moore, the 100-year-old World War II veteran who captivated the British public in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic with his fundraising efforts, died on Feb. 2, 2021.

(AP Photo)

Michael K. Williams

Actor Michael K. Williams poses for a portrait at the Beverly Hilton during the 2016 Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour, in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., July 30, 2016. Williams, 54, known for playing Omar Little on “The Wire,” had fentanyl, parafluorofentanyl, heroin and cocaine in his system when he died on Sept. 6 in Brooklyn, New York.

(AP Photo)

