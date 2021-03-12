Turkey's retail sales volume with constant prices increased by 2% in January on an annual basis, according to the Retail Sales Indices data, released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) on Friday.

Food, drinks and tobacco sales increased by 12.3%, non-food (except automotive fuel) sales decreased by 0.6% and automotive fuel sales decreased by 5.8% over the same period.

Retail sales volume with constant prices increased by 0.3% in January 2021 compared with the previous month. In the same month food, drinks and tobacco sales increased by 2.3%, non-food sales increased by 0.3% and automotive fuel sales decreased by 2.7%.

Retail turnover with current prices increased by 16.7% in January 2021 compared with the same month of the previous year. In the same month food, drinks and tobacco sales increased by 29.5%, non-food sales increased by 16.8%, automotive fuel sales decreased by 4.3%.

Retail turnover with current prices increased by 1.7% in January 2021 compared with the previous month. In the same month food, drinks and tobacco sales increased by 2.5%, non-food (except automotive fuel) sales increased by 3% and automotive fuel sales decreased by 3.8%.