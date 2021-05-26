Turkey's Treasury and Finance Ministry revealed on Wednesday a plan for a new support loan package for small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the country, whose turnover dropped by 25% in 2020.
The ministry, with the cooperation of the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Turkey (TOBB) and the Credit Guarantee Fund (KGF), will provide loans, named Breath Credit, to SMEs.
Each SME, with an annual turnover below TL 1 million ($118,371), will be eligible to receive up to TL 50,000 while SMEs with annual turnover below TL 10 million can benefit from the loan package of up to TL 200,000.
The annual interest rate of the 12-month loans will be 17.5%, with the option of a six-month payment-free period.
Loans would be guaranteed by KGF, according to the treasury's statement.
The package will become effective as of June 1, 2021.
Last year, pandemic measures such as lockdowns and travel bans hit several economic activities.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.