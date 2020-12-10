Turkey’s unemployment rate fell to 12.7% in September with a decrease of 1.1 percentage points year-on-year, the national statistical body announced Thursday.

The number of unemployed young people aged 15 and over decreased by 550,000 to 4.16 million as of September compared to the same month last year, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) said.

The non-agricultural unemployment rate also fell by 1.5 percentage points to 14.9%, year-on-year this month.

In September the youth unemployment rate, which includes the 15-24 age group, decreased by 1.8 percentage points to 24.3%. The unemployment rate for the 15-64 age group was revealed to be 12.9% with a 1.2 percentage point decrease.