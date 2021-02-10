Turkey’s unemployment rate stood at 12.9% in November 2020, down from 13.3% year-on-year, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) said Wednesday.
The number of unemployed young people aged 15 and over decreased by 303,000 to 4 million as of November compared to the same month last year, TurkStat said.
The non-agricultural unemployment rate also fell by 0.6 percentage points year-on-year to 14.8% this month.
The youth unemployment rate between ages 15-24 was 25.4% with a 0.9 percentage points rise, the statement added.
The labor force participation rate was at 39.6% with a 3.6 percentage point decrease, it showed.
In November 2019, the country's unemployment rate was 13.3%, with 4.3 million unemployed people aged 15 and above.
