Turkish agricultural exports have enjoyed their best January-October period ever, according to official data that showed foreign sales remain robust despite global headwinds.

Outbound shipments of agricultural products jumped 17.3% year-over-year in the first 10 months to nearly $27.53 billion (TL 512.15 billion), the data compiled from the Turkish Exporters Assembly (TIM) showed.

The sales accounted for some 13.1% of Türkiye’s overall exports which also reached an all-time 10-month high, rising 15.4% from a year ago to $209.5 billion, according to official figures.

Sales proved to be buoyant despite growing risks of recession in the global economy and ongoing geopolitical developments, led by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Both countries are known as being important markets for the Turkish agricultural industry.

Türkiye has been pursuing efforts to diversify markets in an effort to reach the $250 billion export target it set for this year after reaching a record $225 billion in 2021.

Outbound shipments of cereals, pulses and oil seeds products jumped 27.3% to a record $9.3 billion. Cereals, pulses and oil seeds products exports hit over $1 billion in October alone, marking the highest ever level on monthly basis.

Fruit and vegetables also reached their all-time high sales in the January-October period, rising 24.6% to $2 billion. Sales of aquaculture and animal products rose 25.8% to $3.36 billion, while those of dried fruit were up 3% to $1.6 billion, the data showed.

Iraq was the top buyer of Turkish agricultural products, receiving $1.92 billion worth of cereals, pulses and oil seeds products, $339 million worth of fruits and vegetables and $633.7 million worth of aquaculture and animal products.