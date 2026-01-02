Türkiye's national flag carrier on Friday announced it would build the world's largest cargo terminal and in-flight catering facility.

The facility will be established with an investment of TL 100 billion (over $2.3 billion), Turkish Airlines (THY) said on the social media platform NSosyal.

"Türkiye is growing, Turkish Airlines is soaring," the carrier said.

The investment and the establishment of the cargo terminal and in-flight catering facility will create 26,000 new jobs, said the company.

"As Türkiye's flagship brand, this pride makes us proud," it added.

Turkish Airlines did not disclose the location of the project, but Istanbul, home to Türkiye's two biggest airports, is said to be a likely destination.

THY is one of the biggest airlines in the world, carrying more than 85 million passengers and 2 million tons of cargo per year.

On Tuesday, CEO Bilal Ekşi said the carrier will be among the world's top five airlines by 2033 as it plans to reach a fleet of 813 aircraft.

"Nearly 600 aircraft have been ordered. We expect these to join our fleet within the next 10-12 years," Ekşi said.

The fleet included 514 planes as of the end of 2025 and ranked ninth in the world.

Turkish Airlines says it's the airline flying to the most countries in the world, serving 356 destinations in 132 countries.

The number of passengers the carrier served rose 8.4% year-over-year to 85.3 million in the first 11 months of 2025. That surpassed 2024's full-year count, which stood at 85.2 million passengers.