Engine maker CFM International said Friday it had signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Turkish Airlines covering the purchase of more than 300 LEAP-1B engines, including spares.

The engines will power the 100 firm and 50 optional Boeing 737 Max aircraft the national flag carrier announced in September, seeking to bolster its short- and medium-haul operations.

Alongside new engines, a long-term services agreement will cover Turkish Airlines' entire LEAP-1B fleet, including engines already ordered and delivered, spares, engines on leased aircraft and those tied to potential options.

In total, the agreement spans more than 600 LEAP-1B engines operated by the airline and its subsidiary AJet.

New MRO facility in Türkiye

The MoU also includes a material services agreement to support an engine maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facility in Türkiye.

The facility is meant to strengthen the engine maintenance capabilities of Turkish Technic, the airline's maintenance arm, and allow it to offer comprehensive maintenance services.

Turkish Airlines currently operates 96 Boeing 737 Next Generation aircraft powered by CFM56-7B engines, and 79 Boeing 737 Max aircraft powered by LEAP-1B engines. Both figures include the AJet fleet.

"This new step with CFM will support our growing fleet, network, and operational efficiency," said Murat Şeker, chair of the board of Turkish Airlines.

"We are also pleased to strengthen our partnership with CFM through a comprehensive set of services, providing the expertise, reliability, and long-term support needed to develop our LEAP MRO capabilities alongside a long-standing partner," Şeker noted.

Turkish Technic CEO Mikail Akbulut said the agreement will enable the company to provide comprehensive maintenance operations for the LEAP engine.

"As Turkish Technic, we will continue to invest in engine maintenance services as well as our aircraft and component maintenance capabilities in line with our strategy," Akbulut said.

'New milestone' in partnership

Olivier Andries, CEO of Safran, one of CFM's two parent companies, described the MoU as a "new milestone" in a relationship with Turkish Airlines spanning nearly four decades.

"It reflects our shared ambition to support the airline's continued growth and fleet expansion," he noted. "The MoU demonstrates our broader commitment to an open MRO ecosystem, which provides airlines with flexibility and competitive services to improve operational performance and manage costs effectively."

Lawrence Culp, Jr., chair and CEO of GE Aerospace, CFM's other parent company, said GE was proud to partner with an airline that flies to more countries than any other.

"Putting its trust in CFM to provide highly reliable and efficient engines to support the growth of its Istanbul network and engine MRO capabilities is a responsibility we take seriously," he said.

CFM noted that in the 10 years since the LEAP engine entered service, it has delivered more than 10,000 engines, which have accumulated over 100 million flight hours.