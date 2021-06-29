Barbers in the Keşan district of the northwestern Turkish province of Edirne are fearing for their future, struggling to return to the old days as customers turned to at-home haircuts amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The outbreak had initially forced hairdressers and other nonessential businesses to close. As Turkey began the process of reopening, gradually easing the pandemic curbs over recent months, the hairdressers came face to face with another problem – people taking matters into their own hands, literally, cutting their hair.

Berbers in Keşan say their business is half of what it used to be despite reopening. They cite customer timidity and fear due to the coronavirus as one of the main culprits behind the slump in business.

What’s more, they say they now mostly deal with fixing faulty cuts made at home.

“Just as we, as barbers, cannot build a building, people cannot have a good haircut on their own,” is how they are calling their customers back to the shops.

Kudret Kalkan, a barber, says although people have now gotten used to having their own haircuts, they mostly do not achieve a good look without a “barber’s touch.”

“People got used to buying razors and having their haircuts themselves during the pandemic. Those with self-haircuts usually come in to have us fix the back of the head,” Kalkan told the Ihlas News Agency (IHA).

“Our haircuts have been cut in half by the pandemic. Our shavings have dropped by more than 50%, and now they (customers) come every once in a while. We received our (COVID-19) jabs. We follow hygiene rules. Those who want a good look should prefer barbers and hairdressers.”

Kalkan says they miss old conversations with customers.

“When we first reopened, the situation was different, now there is a decline in businesses. Everyone has taken care of themselves somehow during the pandemic,” he said.

“And now people are afraid to come, and they keep having their haircuts at home. Hereafter, with the summer season and weddings, we expect things to somewhat return to normal; otherwise, our work seems very difficult.”

Another barber, Mutlu Gezer says they had their shops closed for a total of 68 days, also echoing Kalkan’s remarks that customers still refrain from coming in.

“People have their machines and started shaving in their homes. Fathers have shaved their children, children have shaved their fathers, and so on,” Gezer said.

Three out of 10 customers have their own haircuts at home, he suggested. “Two of the remaining seven are afraid to come. We are left with the remaining five. This is why it has affected us economically.”