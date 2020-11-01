Chairpersons and members of Turkey's leading economic civil society organizations and Azerbaijani officials will come together for a meeting in Baku tomorrow.

The meeting will be organized by the Turkish Trade and Industry Chamber (Türk TSO) and chaired by the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Turkey (TOBB).

The special-agenda visit to the Caspian nation comes as part of Turkey's wider support for Baku amid its efforts to liberate the Armenian-occupied Nagorno-Karabakh.

The business delegation will include TOBB Chairman Rifat Hisarcıklıoğlu, who also heads Türk TSO, Confederation of Turkish Tradesman and Craftsman (TESK) Chairperson Bendevi Palandöken, Confederation of Turkish Trade Unions (Türk-Iş) Chairperson Ergün Atalay, Ali Yalçın – who heads Turkey's largest civil servants' union Memur-Sen, Turkish Public Workers' Labor Union (Kamu-Sen) Chairperson Önder Kahveci, Hak-Iş Trade Union Confederation Chair Mahmut Arslan, Metin Demir – a supervisory board member of the Turkish Confederation of Employer Associations (TISK) and other TOBB members.

Along with Turkey and Azerbaijan, representatives from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan will also participate in the meeting.

Secretary-General of the Turkic Council, Ambassador Baghdad Amreyev, Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikail Cabbarov and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Ramiz Hasanov are also expected to participate in the meeting.

TOBB's Hisarcıklıoğlu is also expected to be received by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

Türk TSO was established under the Turkic Council with an agreement signed in Kazakhstan’s capital on May 17, 2019. The permanent secretariat of the organization is located in Istanbul.