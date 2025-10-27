The capacity utilization rate for the Turkish manufacturing industry ticked up to 74% in October, according to a survey released by the Turkish central bank on Monday.

The figure was up 0.2 percentage points monthly from 73.8% in September.

The highest utilization in October was at 75% for intermediate goods, up 0.1 percentage points from September, the data from the Central Bank of the Republic of Türkiye (CBRT) revealed.

Meanwhile, the lowest utilization rate was 69.3% in durable consumer goods, down one percentage point from August.

Broken down by sector, the highest capacity usage was in the manufacture of tobacco products at 85.7%, while the lowest of 63.9% was registered in machinery and equipment.

The capacity utilization rate figures are based on responses from a business tendency survey of local manufacturing units.

The central bank said 1,828 companies responded to the survey this month, and the data does not reflect the bank's views or predictions.

Separately, another survey published by CBRT on Monday revealed that the real sector confidence index improved in October, rising on both seasonal and non-seasonal adjusted terms.

Accordingly, the seasonally unadjusted real confidence index increased by 0.6 points compared to the previous month, reaching 100.8. On the other hand, the seasonally adjusted index surged by 1.2 points month-over-month, reaching 102.