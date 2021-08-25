The capacity utilization rate (CUR) of the Turkish manufacturing industry rose in August, marking the third straight monthly rise, data from the central bank showed Wednesday.

The rate was up 0.4 points to 77.1% in August from 76.7% a month earlier, the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey (CBRT) said.

The rate, a measure of how much of the economy’s potential output is being used, hit a decade low of 61.6% in April of last year amid initial steps to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

Among the main industrial groups, the highest CUR was 78.9% for intermediate goods, while the lowest was 71.4% for food and beverages.

On the sectoral side, the highest capacity usage was in the manufacturing of wood and wood/cork products, excluding furniture, at 84.5% in August.

The lowest rate of 59.8% was in leather production.

The figures are based on responses to the bank’s business tendency survey by local units operating in the manufacturing industry, according to the central bank.

The monthly data – collected from 1,739 companies in August – does not reflect the bank’s views or predictions, the bank said.