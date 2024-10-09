Türkiye's central bank has raised the daily limit allowed to banks to extend rediscount credits to exporter companies to TL 4 billion ($117 million) from TL 3 billion, a report said Wednesday.

The increase is aimed at enhancing access to financing for exporters and firms involved in foreign currency-generating services, according to a report from Anadolu Agency (AA).

The Central Bank of the Republic of Türkiye (CBRT) has also introduced a shift in its rediscount loan policy. Moving away from the traditional focus on net exports, the new model emphasizes high-value-added exports.

Under this system, firms will be evaluated and scored based on a broader range of criteria, such as product and market diversity, technological sophistication of exported goods, and company size.

Following the announcement, Trade Minister Ömer Bolat reaffirmed the government’s commitment to facilitating exporters’ access to financing.

The new model will allow firms to be scored based on factors weighted according to their economic importance, with the aim of directing loans to those producing high-tech, value-added goods.

Last year, the central bank decided to increase banks' daily limit for extending these loans from TL 300 million to 1.5 billion in July, and then to TL 3 billion in September.

Companies will have a three-month transition period to adapt to the new scoring model, which will take effect around mid-January 2025. Those with lower export scores will be given until the end of 2025 to renew their rediscount loans.

The objective of the scoring model is to ensure rediscount loans are used more strategically, directing funding toward companies engaged in high-tech, value-added production.