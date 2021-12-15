Turkish construction company Folkart opened its first foreign office in Dubai, while it continues efforts to set up branches in the German cities of Cologne and Berlin.

At an introduction event in the Gulf emirate, the firm invited local investors to cooperate and make investments in Izmir, in Turkey’s Aegean region.

Leading Dubai investor families Al Maktum, Ghurair, Al Futtaim, Al Habtoor and Al Tayer took part in the event.

Also taking part were Cem Mengi, the head of Turkish holding Saya Grup – Folkart’s owner – Mesut Sancak, Folkart’s chairperson, Metin Sancak, Folkart’s general manager, and Ozgur Kaya, Idris Demirhan and Mohamed Julfar, Folkart’s partners in Dubai.

Mengi said at the event that stronger cooperation between the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Turkey will bring new contributions to both countries.

Mengi also stressed that the Saya Grup is active in various sectors such as medicine (Pharmactive Ilac), energy (Volt Elektrik) and technology (Volt Teknoloji).

The group has built pharmaceutical production facilities, engine factories, technology and innovation organizations for a better life, said Mengi, adding that his firm will step up its moves in the months to come, especially in green transformation, inclusiveness, solidarity, the environment, science and technology.

Mesut Sancak said that Folkart is aware of sustainable innovation and provides high added value to its investors in every project by constructing environmentally friendly, advanced technology with universal structures.

Touting Izmir, where Folkart is active, he explained to investors that Izmir's economic opportunities, air and land transportation facilities, and the city's position as Turkey's western gateway.

Izmir, boasting five technology development zones, 16 organized industrial zones, and three free zones, is an ideal environment for investors, he added.

Meanwhile, Metin Sancak said Folkart is Izmir's largest building firm, has so far completed 16 projects and currently carrying out eight different projects.

The firm's completed and ongoing projects are worth more than 25 billion Turkish liras ($1.7 billion), he stressed.