Turkish company GO Enerji (GOEN) will establish a battery factory in Ankara with an initial investment of 45 million euros ($52.3 million) as part of the strategic investment partnership agreement signed with South Korea's giant LG Energy Solution, according to a report on Monday.

GO Enerji Chairperson and CEO Gökhan Yıldız stated in a press briefing in Ankara that this partnership would bring Türkiye's largest battery pack manufacturing factory to the Turkish capital.

"Our factory, which has the potential to exceed a total investment value of 1 billion euros in the long term, will initially have a capacity of 2.5 gigawatts (GW), which we will gradually increase to 7.5 gigawatts," Yıldız said.

"We foresee that the initial employment of approximately 100 people will reach 900 once all stages are completed," he added.

He also conveyed their plans to start production in the second quarter of 2026, stating that the products would be released to the market with the "Made in Türkiye" label and the GOEN-BESS brand.

Pointing out that LG Energy Solution's production line for the "pouch cell" technology, which offers advantages in terms of durability, performance and life span compared to other batteries, will be transferred to GO Enerji as part of the agreement, Yıldız explained that all production processes will be carried out in Türkiye in accordance with LG's standards, quality and competencies and will be offered to the market through company's own energy storage containers.

"By offering the battery packs we will produce to the domestic market, we aim to reduce foreign dependency in this field, while also contributing to making Türkiye an international production hub in the field of energy technologies by selling to LG Energy Solution's global customers," he suggested.

Stating that GO Enerji has been providing services in the field of renewable energy engineering, application and R&D activities for over 20 years across a wide geography ranging from America to Australia, Yıldız mentioned that Europe, the Middle East, and Africa will be the prominent markets in terms of export.

He also expressed that storage investments in Türkiye have emerged as a critical strategic area in terms of energy transformation and reducing foreign dependency. "These developments make it a strategic necessity for our country to establish its own production ecosystem in battery technologies. GO Enerji's investment will be one of the largest production centers in Türkiye's own production ecosystem," he concluded.

LG Energy Solution had previously signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Ford and Koç Holding in 2023 to build a plant in Ankara, which was set to become one of Europe’s largest commercial electric vehicle battery cell facilities. However, that project was later shelved.

LG Energy Solution is one of the largest global manufacturers of lithium-ion batteries, which split from LG Chem as a standalone subsidiary in 2020.

Founded in 2003, GO Enerji operates in the field of solar energy technology (photovoltaic), providing its customers with solar energy systems, solar power plants, and support services, according to its website.