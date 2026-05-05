Turkish technology company Pasifik Teknoloji announced a major agreement to sell tens of thousands of its FPV kamikaze drones to an unnamed foreign country, marking its first defense export deal that sent its shares sharply higher on Tuesday.

In a regulatory filing late on Monday, the company said it had signed an agreement with a technology and defense institution from a "friendly and allied" country.

Under the deal, Pasifik Teknoloji will export 100,000 FPV kamikaze drone systems branded Merküt.

The agreement also includes 10 Alpin unmanned helicopters, 25 Dumrul mini unmanned helicopters, 500 Deli tactical kamikaze systems and 500 Korgan autonomous ground support and surveillance units.

The company said the agreement marks its first export in the defense industry.

Pasifik Teknoloji shares rose 9.96%, hitting the daily upper trading limit after the announcement.

In a note, brokerage firm Global Menkul Değerler said the deal was viewed positively as it represents the company's first defense export and could strengthen its positioning in international markets.

Financial details of the agreement and the identity of the buyer country were not disclosed.