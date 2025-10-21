The top Turkish competition body imposed fines on Monday on companies in the glass manufacturing industry in two separate investigations related to glass procurement, violation of competition and exchanging sensitive information in the sector.

The Competition Board (RK) said in a statement, it has imposed a fine of TL 3.15 billion ($75.3 million) on major glass maker Şişecam and its subsidiary Şişecam Çevre Sistemleri for breaching commitments related to unprocessed glass purchases.

The regulator said the companies failed to comply with obligations under a 2021 decision requiring them to avoid actions that could undermine commitments limiting raw glass procurement.

The company said in a statement it plans to appeal the ruling, but added it will consider paying the fine as TL 2.37 billion, benefiting from a 25% early payment discount.

Additionally, the regulator said it also issued a TL 1.95 billion administrative fine on Karacalar Ltd. Co. as a result of a review of the case into Çevre Sistemleri and Karacalar. It said that companies violated Article 4 of Law No. 4054 on the Protection of Competition by fixing cullet prices, sharing regions and/or customers to restrict competition, and exchanging competition-sensitive information.