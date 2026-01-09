Türkiye's competition authority on Friday said it had launched an investigation into French software company Dassault Systemes over allegations of anti-competitive practices within its dealership network.

The Competition Authority (RK) said the probe will examine whether Dassault, which provides widely used engineering and design programs such as SolidWorks and CATIA, violated Türkiye's competition law.

The investigation will focus whether the company interfered with dealers' pricing, preventing free price formation, and if it imposed restrictions on which customers or regions dealers could sell to.